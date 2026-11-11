HC order forged online, FIR registered

11:45

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The Allahabad high court has instructed the registration of an FIR against an unknown person in connection with a forged order of the court.



Allahabad HC Joint Registrar N Chandra revealed that an email was received on October 30 from a Reuters news correspondent mentioning they discovered an order from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) website.



The complaint is filed at the Cantt police station. The order in question was claimed to have been issued by Justice Garima Prasad on August 14 and contained instructions to the government to block several websites.



A report was later requested from the registrar of the Computer Department regarding the authenticity of the this order. However, the FIR mentions that no such order was passed on August 14 as per the server data and the high court officials have also been unable to locate it.



Private secretary to Justice Garima Prasad has also confirmed no such order was issued. It is concluded that an unknown person committed the forgery.



Based on this complaint, a case was registered at the Cantt police station on November 6 under Sections 318(2), 336(2), 336(3), 337, 338, and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



-- REDIFF NEWS