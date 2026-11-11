Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

HC order forged online, FIR registered

Wed, 11 November 2026
Share:
11:45
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
The Allahabad high court has instructed the registration of an FIR against an unknown person in connection with a forged order of the court. 

Allahabad HC Joint Registrar N Chandra revealed that an email was received on October 30 from a Reuters news correspondent mentioning they discovered an order from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) website.

The complaint is filed at the Cantt police station. The order in question was claimed to have been issued by Justice Garima Prasad on August 14 and contained instructions to the government to block several websites.

A report was later requested from the registrar of the Computer Department regarding the authenticity of the this order. However, the FIR mentions that no such order was passed on August 14 as per the server data and the high court officials have also been unable to locate it.

Private secretary to Justice Garima Prasad has also confirmed no such order was issued. It is concluded that an unknown person committed the forgery.

Based on this complaint, a case was registered at the Cantt police station on November 6 under Sections 318(2), 336(2), 336(3), 337, 338, and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Misconception that Sonia Gandhi actually ran govt'
LIVE! 'Misconception that Sonia Gandhi actually ran govt'

Ship carrying 6 Indian seafarers attacked in Persian Gulf
Ship carrying 6 Indian seafarers attacked in Persian Gulf

A Liberia-flagged VLCC, MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying six Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile in the Persian Gulf. One Indian national sustained minor injuries, while the remaining 18 crew members, including five other Indian...

Why are people calling Dadi thief?: Young Rahul asked Sonia
Why are people calling Dadi thief?: Young Rahul asked Sonia

Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging: A Journey Of Love," recounts a poignant incident from Rahul Gandhi's seventh birthday in 1977, shortly after Indira Gandhi's electoral defeat. Most of his friends skipped the celebration, offering Rahul...

Passenger train derails in Assam; several feared injured
Passenger train derails in Assam; several feared injured

Five coaches and the engine of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Guwahati on Wednesday, resulting in minor injuries to four persons. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed all passengers are safe, with arrangements made for...

Blockbuster Trade! Hardik Moves to Punjab Kings; Arshdeep Joins MI
Blockbuster Trade! Hardik Moves to Punjab Kings; Arshdeep Joins MI

In a significant player trade ahead of IPL 2027, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been traded to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, while India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh will join the Mumbai Indians for Rs 18 crore.