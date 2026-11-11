Hanuman Chalisa recited in House of Lords to mark Diwali

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An Indian community network within the governing Labour Party marked its Diwali celebrations in the House of Lords complex in London with the recitation of the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.



Labour Asians Society was hosted at the Palace of Westminster on Monday by British Indian peer Lord Uday Nagaraju, one of the patrons of the network made up of Indian-origin Labour parliamentarians and community leaders.



The recitation, accompanied live on the tabla and harmonium, had echoes of the 10 Downing Street Diwali celebration last month which also included a rendition of the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.



"Diwali is the celebration of light over darkness, and of good over evil. It is a privilege to host this celebration at the House of Lords," said Nagaraju.



As the event coincided with the UK's Remembrance week for war martyrs, the gathering also honoured the millions of soldiers from the Indian subcontinent who fought alongside British forces in both World Wars.



"Diwali is the light that shines across the divide of communities and is an essential part of our shared ancient heritage," said Manish Tiwari, co-chair of the Labour Asians Society and founder of the Here & Now 365 marketing agency.



"It is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, and today it is embraced by people of every background across Britain. To hear the 'Hanuman Chalisa' recited here for the first time is a moment our community will remember for a long time," he said.



The weeks in the lead up to and after Diwali are often marked by a series of celebrations across the political corridors, in the Parliament complex, at the City of London financial district, and prominent companies within the India-UK corridor.