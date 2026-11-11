Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Hanuman Chalisa recited in House of Lords to mark Diwali

Wed, 11 November 2026
Share:
22:49
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
An Indian community network within the governing Labour Party marked its Diwali celebrations in the House of Lords complex in London with the recitation of the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

Labour Asians Society was hosted at the Palace of Westminster on Monday by British Indian peer Lord Uday Nagaraju, one of the patrons of the network made up of Indian-origin Labour parliamentarians and community leaders.

The recitation, accompanied live on the tabla and harmonium, had echoes of the 10 Downing Street Diwali celebration last month which also included a rendition of the 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

"Diwali is the celebration of light over darkness, and of good over evil. It is a privilege to host this celebration at the House of Lords," said Nagaraju.

As the event coincided with the UK's Remembrance week for war martyrs, the gathering also honoured the millions of soldiers from the Indian subcontinent who fought alongside British forces in both World Wars.

"Diwali is the light that shines across the divide of communities and is an essential part of our shared ancient heritage," said Manish Tiwari, co-chair of the Labour Asians Society and founder of the Here & Now 365 marketing agency.

"It is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, and today it is embraced by people of every background across Britain. To hear the 'Hanuman Chalisa' recited here for the first time is a moment our community will remember for a long time," he said.

The weeks in the lead up to and after Diwali are often marked by a series of celebrations across the political corridors, in the Parliament complex, at the City of London financial district, and prominent companies within the India-UK corridor.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will target US bases in Europe: Iran security chief
LIVE! Will target US bases in Europe: Iran security chief

Saudi tanker with Indian seafarers attacked in Hormuz
Saudi tanker with Indian seafarers attacked in Hormuz

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed that a Saudi Arabia-flagged oil tanker, carrying three Indian seafarers, was involved in a possible attack in the Strait of Hormuz. All Indian nationals and the entire crew are reported...

Suspected LeT terrorists fire at CRPF jawans, 3 injured
Suspected LeT terrorists fire at CRPF jawans, 3 injured

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured, one critically, after two heavily armed terrorists opened fire at a CRPF post in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Security agencies suspect the involvement of Mohammed...

It's Official! Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander Are Married
It's Official! Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander Are Married

Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran has married music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The couple celebrated their wedding in Greece on November 11, with SRH sharing pictures and well wishes on social media.

Derailment video shows pilots' frantic bid to stop train
Derailment video shows pilots' frantic bid to stop train

A viral video from the engine cab of the Kolkata-Sairang Express, which derailed near Guwahati, shows the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot struggling to stop the train despite applying all brakes. While the crew member in panic stated...