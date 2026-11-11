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Handlooms, music...: Sonia's close bond with a Delhi CM

Wed, 11 November 2026
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11:06
Sonia Gandhi like her mother-in-law, Mrs Gandhi, favours handloom saris
Sonia Gandhi like her mother-in-law, Mrs Gandhi, favours handloom saris
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday thanked Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her warm words about his mother, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, in her memoir. He said the two shared a close personal bond and often spoke about their common interests. He also accused the BJP of blowing up every issue raised in the book for political gain.

In her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi has alleged that the 2012 India Against Corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare was "covertly organised and supported by the BJP and RSS" with the aim of bringing down the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

She also recalled her close friendship with Sheila Dikshit, who served as Delhi Chief Minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013. The two shared an interest in handlooms, music and the arts and often discussed sensitive matters, including the state of the Congress party.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Dikshit alleged that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would make one set of statements during meetings and then come out and say something entirely different during the anti-corruption movement.

"If a person's popularity allows him to present lies as truth and truth as lies, then such movements and fabricated campaigns will continue to emerge in this country," he said.

Responding to Sonia Gandhi's references to the Babri Masjid, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Operation Blue Star, Dikshit accused the BJP of turning every issue into a political controversy.

"Regarding the 1984 riots, there was involvement of the Sangh and several BJP leaders, with cases registered against some of them. The truth in each case is for the courts to determine," he said.

He maintained that the Congress had consistently condemned communal violence, including incidents involving its own members. The party, he said, had also tried to deny tickets to some leaders linked to the riots.

"It is possible that Congress members were also involved, and the party has never denied that possibility," he added.

Dikshit also took aim at the Delhi government over the city's continuing air pollution, saying little appeared to have changed and that he had not heard of any significant measures to tackle the problem.

"I do not think the Delhi government is genuinely serious about this issue. This is not just Delhi's problem; it concerns the entire NCR. What steps are being taken across the region?" he asked.

Citing reports that prolonged exposure to Delhi's polluted air could reduce life expectancy by seven to eight years, he described the situation as "institutional murder".

-- REDIFF NEWS

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