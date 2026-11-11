Goa: 4-year-old raped, 2nd incident in a week

11:10

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pexels

Cases of sexual assault against women, and even young girls are rising rapidly. In Goa, a man in his 20s allegedly raped a four-year-old girl on Tuesday night at Shristhal village in Canacona taluka of Kushavati district.

According to the police, this is second such incident to happen in the state within a week. The accused is in his mid-20s and a native of Bihar. He arrived in Goa two days ago and was working at a local bakery.The police will reveal his identity later after the statements of the victim and the parents are recorded in the presence of an NGO representative.Earlier this week on Sunday, an unidentified person in Mapusa town of North Goa raped a three-year-old girl who was the daughter of a balloon seller. The police have not found the accused who is absconding.-- REDIFF NEWS