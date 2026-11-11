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Goa: 2,450 kg chicken destroyed over food safety violations

Wed, 11 November 2026
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15:04
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Over 2,450 kg of chicken was destroyed by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in South Goa during two inspections.

A vehicle carrying 700 kg of chicken valued at Rs 1,36,500 was intercepted by the FDA at Margao Railway Station. 

The chicken was transported in thermocol boxes from Delhi without the required temperature control, and remained in transit for nearly 36 hours.

A separate inspection at a cold storage unit in Verna revealed a lack of of proper labelling and purchase records, leading to another 1,750 kg of chicken being destroyed.

State health minister Vishwajit Rane informed on November 11, Wednesday, that the drive was launched to prevent unsafe meat products from reaching consumers.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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