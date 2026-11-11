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Gave up PM's post to become 'super PM': BJP's toxic swipe at Sonia

Wed, 11 November 2026
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14:31
Sonia Gandhi with her memoir
Sonia Gandhi with her memoir
The BJP on Wednesday stepped up its criticism of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, accusing her of declining the prime minister's post in 2004 only to exercise power as a "super PM".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also questioned Gandhi's account of the Emergency in her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, particularly her claim that her husband and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was opposed to it.

In the memoir, released on Tuesday, Gandhi recounts how she initially dismissed the possibility of becoming prime minister, eventually gave a hesitant "theek hai" when alliance partners pressed her to take the position, but ultimately turned down the offer.

Reacting to her account of the deliberations before declining the post in 2004, Trivedi said, "What a super sacrifice it was that she became super PM leaving the PM's post."

He argued that although Gandhi did not become prime minister, she held a Cabinet-rank position as chairperson of the National Advisory Council (NAC) during the Congress-led UPA government.

"You will not find such an example of sacrifice anywhere in the world where a Cabinet rank is taken up leaving the PM's post. National Advisory Committee chairperson, a Cabinet rank that too with office of profit, meaning secured a profitable Cabinet rank," he said.

Trivedi also pointed out that Gandhi had to resign as NAC chairperson after questions were raised over the office-of-profit issue. He alleged that before she could return to the post following an election, the Manmohan Singh government, which he claimed was functioning under her leadership, changed the rules to exempt the NAC chairperson's position from the office-of-profit provisions.

The BJP spokesperson also challenged Gandhi's account of the Emergency, accusing her of placing the blame for its imposition on her brother-in-law Sanjay Gandhi while portraying Rajiv Gandhi as an opponent of the decision.

Trivedi maintained that Rajiv Gandhi had supported the Emergency on several occasions.

Commenting on Gandhi's account of her strained relationship with Sanjay Gandhi's wife, Maneka Gandhi, he said the memoir appeared to describe a deep personal feud between the two women rather than offer an account of the Emergency.

He likened the episode to a story of "deep-seated animosity" between a "desi devrani" and a "videshi jethani", rather than an account of the Emergency, and questioned the blame game running through the memoir. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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