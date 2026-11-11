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Fresh snowfall transforms Gulmarg

Wed, 11 November 2026
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15:29
Pic: Umar Ganie
Pic: Umar Ganie
Tourists visiting Kashmir are enjoying the region's scenic beauty, pleasant weather and popular attractions, with Dal Lake in Srinagar witnessing visitors taking shikara rides and soaking in the picturesque surroundings.

Tourists were seen enjoying shikara rides on Dal Lake, taking in the beautiful views of the surrounding mountains and the pleasant weather. Visitors also explored nearby attractions, including the recently developed Botanical Garden, which offers a wide variety of flowers.

A tourist from Haryana spoke to ANI and shared his experience, "It's really nice here. Dal Lake is beautiful. We visited the Botanical Garden, which was recently developed. It has a lot of different varieties of flowers, so we really enjoyed that. We've already explored Sonamarg, and today we're planning to go to Gulmarg. I think it's snowing there right now, or at least it's supposed to. If it snows there, it will be even more fun to see."

Speaking about the shikara ride, he added that the experience was really enjoyable, while also pointing out the need to improve the cleanliness of Dal Lake.

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