Former VP Dhankhar collapses during morning walk, hospitalised

16:33





-- REDIFF NEWS

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi on Wednesday after collapsing during his morning walk, sources said.Dhankhar reportedly fell unconscious for a few minutes before security personnel accompanying him took him home in a police control room (PCR) vehicle. An ILBS medical team and AIIMS doctor Sandeep Seth attended to him and provided initial medical care.However, given concerns over his health, he was later shifted to AIIMS in an ambulance, the sources said.The 75-year-old has been admitted to the hospital's Cardio-Neuro Centre, where doctors in the Department of Cardiology are evaluating his condition and providing treatment.There was no immediate information on his health condition. AIIMS authorities have not issued an official statement so far.Dhankhar served as India's 14th vice president from August 2022 until July 2025, when he resigned from the post.