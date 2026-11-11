Fire in Maharashtra forest min's bungalow, no casualties

15:16

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash





Fire officials declared it a Level-I call, and doused the blaze by 12.42 pm.



Naik was not present in the bungalow at the time and no injuries were reported.



Naik's Pawangad Bungalow is located opposite the state secretariat Mantralaya in South Mumbai.







The cause of the blaze was not yet clear.



-- REDIFF NEWS He is the BJP MLA from Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

A fire broke out in the AC unit in Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik's bungalow in South Mumbai on Wednesday afer which the the fire brigade was alerted.