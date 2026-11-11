Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Diminishes image: Anna Hazare on Sonia's BJP-RSS claim

Wed, 11 November 2026
Share:
15:57
image
Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday rejected Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's assertion that his 2011-12 India Against Corruption movement had received covert backing from the BJP and RSS to bring down the Congress-led UPA government.

Dismissing the claim made in Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Hazare said he had no links with either the BJP or the RSS and had never taken part in their programmes.

"This is wrong. I don't have any connection with the BJP or RSS. I don't participate in their programmes. My country is my priority," he said.

Hazare maintained that his activism had always been driven by concerns for society and the country, rather than party politics. He also questioned the suggestion that his agitation was responsible for the Manmohan Singh-led government losing the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"What is the basis to claim that the Manmohan Singh-led government lost the elections in 2014 due to my agitation?" he asked.

He also pointed out that he and Gandhi had never met, questioning how she could make such remarks about him without knowing him personally.

"Neither has she seen Anna Hazare, nor have I seen her so far. How appropriate is it to comment on someone without even having met each other?" he said.

Hazare added that public figures should exercise caution while making statements, saying vague remarks could damage their own credibility.

"A responsible person should speak responsibly. It is not right to speak in a vague manner. It diminishes that person's image," he said.

In the excerpt from her memoir that has been widely shared on social media, Gandhi writes that Hazare emerged as the face of the India Against Corruption movement in 2012. She also refers to statements by some prominent participants who later claimed that the agitation had been organised and covertly supported by the BJP and RSS.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sonia confesses Rajiv had a temper just like Indira
LIVE! Sonia confesses Rajiv had a temper just like Indira

Terrorists open fire at CRPF checkpost in J-K; 3 injured
Terrorists open fire at CRPF checkpost in J-K; 3 injured

The attack took place at the camp near Mir Bazar. The area has been cordoned off and a massive hunt is on for the attackers, the officials said.

Rohit Is Set To Return As MI Captain
Rohit Is Set To Return As MI Captain

Rohit Sharma is poised to return as Mumbai Indians' captain for IPL 2027 following Hardik Pandya's move to Punjab Kings, marking a significant leadership change after Hardik's unsuccessful tenure and subsequent departure.

Modi regime 'not here to stay': Sonia Gandhi in her memoir
Modi regime 'not here to stay': Sonia Gandhi in her memoir

Sonia Gandhi, in her memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love," asserts that the "ground has shifted" under the Modi government, which she believes is insecure and not here to stay. She highlights issues like electoral roll tampering,...

So what if pollution has increased?: Yogi on Diwali crackers
So what if pollution has increased?: Yogi on Diwali crackers

Defending the celebrations, the chief minister said people had done the right thing by celebrating Diwali with fireworks and enthusiasm.