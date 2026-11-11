Diminishes image: Anna Hazare on Sonia's BJP-RSS claim

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday rejected Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's assertion that his 2011-12 India Against Corruption movement had received covert backing from the BJP and RSS to bring down the Congress-led UPA government.Dismissing the claim made in Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Hazare said he had no links with either the BJP or the RSS and had never taken part in their programmes."This is wrong. I don't have any connection with the BJP or RSS. I don't participate in their programmes. My country is my priority," he said.Hazare maintained that his activism had always been driven by concerns for society and the country, rather than party politics. He also questioned the suggestion that his agitation was responsible for the Manmohan Singh-led government losing the 2014 Lok Sabha elections."What is the basis to claim that the Manmohan Singh-led government lost the elections in 2014 due to my agitation?" he asked.He also pointed out that he and Gandhi had never met, questioning how she could make such remarks about him without knowing him personally."Neither has she seen Anna Hazare, nor have I seen her so far. How appropriate is it to comment on someone without even having met each other?" he said.Hazare added that public figures should exercise caution while making statements, saying vague remarks could damage their own credibility."A responsible person should speak responsibly. It is not right to speak in a vague manner. It diminishes that person's image," he said.In the excerpt from her memoir that has been widely shared on social media, Gandhi writes that Hazare emerged as the face of the India Against Corruption movement in 2012. She also refers to statements by some prominent participants who later claimed that the agitation had been organised and covertly supported by the BJP and RSS.