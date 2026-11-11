Delhi-NCR's pre-Diwali pollution highest in 3 yrs

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Delhi-NCR's air quality has deteriorated further this year, with the average PM2.5 level in the week before Diwali reaching its highest mark in three years. Vehicular emissions and pollution drifting in from neighbouring regions continued to be major contributors to the toxic air, according to an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).The analysis, released on Wednesday, found that the average PM2.5 concentration during the pre-Diwali week stood at 236 micrograms per cubic metre. This was nearly double the 120 micrograms per cubic metre recorded during the corresponding period in 2025 and 32 per cent higher than the 179 micrograms per cubic metre reported in 2024.Pollution levels during the pre-winter months were also generally higher than last year, barring a brief dip in late September following rainfall, the report said.CSE said the findings pointed to gaps in year-round pollution control efforts. It noted that firecrackers during Diwali added to the problem, but were not the primary cause of the worsening air quality. Rather, they aggravated pollution levels that were already high."Baseline pollution is higher than in previous years," said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of research and advocacy at CSE. She attributed the deterioration to inadequate emission controls across major sources of pollution.The analysis drew on air quality data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), pollution-source contribution estimates from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), crop-fire data and traffic analytics from TomTom, a company that aggregates GPS data. It found that vehicular transport remained the biggest contributor among Delhi's local pollution sources.