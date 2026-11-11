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'Deeply upset': Nitish Bharadwaj revokes appreciation for Ramayana

Wed, 11 November 2026
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Image: @nitishbharadwaj.krishna/ Instagram
Image: @nitishbharadwaj.krishna/ Instagram
Best known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's television series 'Mahabharat', Nitish Bharadwaj has expressed a strong opinion on the latest release, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana

He withdrew his initial appreciation of the film and expressed his disappointment over the character portrayal and adaptation of the epic Ramayan.

Bharadwaj had earlier watched the trailer and predicted that the film would win an Oscar award. However, after watching the film, he said he could not find 'a single good word to say about it.'

Taking to the social media platform Instagram, he wrote, "RAMAYAN IS IN THE DNA OF BHARAT. The Ramayan is not just a story.



"It is deeply rooted in the civilisational and spiritual consciousness of Sanatan Bharat. Its heroes, heroine and antagonist are integral to the values and message of this Mahakavya. Their character and significance cannot be casually redefined."

He addressed the concerns he had about the film's portrayal of Ravana and the purpose of the incarnation of Vishnu, Lord Ram. 

He wrote that Mahavishnu incarnated in human form to uphold Dharma. Presenting Ravan as "liberal, socially just and fair figure, the film, in my view, alters the moral framework of the Ramayan and undermines the very purpose of the avatar."

He withdrew his initial appreciation and said he was 'deeply upset and disappointed' with the film and he could not find 'a single good word' for it. He pointed out that the VFX of a film never substitute for the core values and spiritual essence of the 'Mahakavya'.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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