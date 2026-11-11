Constable dragged for 200 metres on car bonnet, driver absconds





This caused the driver to lose control and hit Bhoi who was thrown on the bonnet of the car.



The driver did not stop the vehicle and sped off, dragging Bhoi for about 200 metres.



Tracking the vehicle became difficult as the police found out that the vehicle involved in the incident had a bogus number plate.



A case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, has been registered against the unidentified accused, and no arrests have been made in this connection so far.



-- REDIFF NEWS

The incident took place on November 9, Monday, during a routine check by the police in in Maharashtra's Raigad district.Bhoi sustained severe injuries, including a fractured leg, and is currently undergoing treatment.CCTV footage revealed that during a routine inspection at a 'nakabandi' (checkpoint), the police signalled a speeding car to stop but the driver did not pull over.