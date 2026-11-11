Cong responds to Sonia's praise for Modi in her memoir

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The release of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has triggered a political exchange, with Congress leaders welcoming the book while the BJP has questioned some of its claims.Published by HarperCollins India, the memoir hit bookstores on Tuesday. It recounts Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge to her life in India. It also reflects on the personal tragedies that shaped her relationship with the country, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.Telangana government advisor and senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Wednesday praised Sonia Gandhi for embracing Indian culture and traditions and carrying forward the legacy of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He said she had experienced both the highs and lows of public life and overcome several challenges.Recalling her decision to turn down the prime minister's post, Rao said she had declined the offer on two occasions, despite appeals from leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, and several MPs."There was a time when she had the opportunity to become the Prime Minister of India. However, she declined the position. Not just once, but even on a second occasion, when leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and several MPs urged her to become Prime Minister, she refused. Her priority was to work for the welfare of the poor, not to hold a position of power. Despite being born in Italy, after marrying Rajiv Gandhi, she dedicated herself to working for the people of India, particularly the poor," he told ANI.Rao urged young people, particularly women, to read the memoir, saying it could offer lessons on public service, helping the underprivileged and upholding constitutional values.Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, meanwhile, described Sonia Gandhi's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the book as "a great gesture of magnanimity". He, however, made it clear that the Congress and the BJP remained far apart ideologically."Our ideologies have never aligned, nor will they do so in future. Our ideology is rooted in communal harmony and peace--the very foundation of Sanatan Dharma," he told reporters.In the memoir, Sonia Gandhi presents her long-running political differences with Modi as a clash of competing visions for India rather than a personal dispute.She also acknowledges the NDA government's efforts to expand digital public infrastructure, noting that it has brought millions of poor people who were previously outside the formal financial system into the banking network. However, she questions how these initiatives have been implemented."The government's own audit agency, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), has pointed to widespread misuse, corruption, and failures in implementation," the memoir states.The BJP, however, has taken issue with parts of the book. Party state chief spokesperson NV Subash said there were "several contradictions" between Sonia Gandhi's account and the events that unfolded.He pointed to her account of initially opposing Rajiv Gandhi's entry into mainstream politics and his eventual rise to the prime minister's post. Subash argued that her subsequent decision to take charge of the Congress was at odds with that position."In the book, she has stated that she was initially not interested in her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, entering mainstream politics and eventually becoming Prime Minister. However, due to the circumstances, she herself later became the President of the Congress Party. We, the BJP, believe that there are several contradictions between what has been stated in the book and the events that unfolded in real life," he said.Subash also claimed that Sonia Gandhi had long wanted her son, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to become Prime Minister. Despite several opportunities between 2004 and 2024, he said, Rahul Gandhi had failed to secure the mandate."The people have not given him that mandate, and even within the Congress Party, there are differences over his leadership," he said."This book does not inspire people in the country, nor does it set any benchmark for those aspiring to enter politics," Subash added.