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Complaint filed against Priyank Kharge over RSS allegations

Wed, 11 November 2026
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14:09
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge is facing another controversy after a complaint has been filed against him for "circulating fake news and misleading information".

The police said that Tejas A Gowda filed the complaint on November 10, Tuesday, against Kharge for allegedly attempting to link the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the recent seizure of live cartridges through a social media post on 'X'.

Gowda alleged that Kharge's post attempted to link the RSS with the 44,250 live cartridges seizure in Bihar and Haryana. However, Gowda has not specified whether he is associated with the RSS.

Gowda demanded a criminal investigation alleging that Kharge spreads false information and disturbs communal harmony.

He urged the police to register an FIR against Kharge under the applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), if the information and accompanying evidence disclosed cognisable offences.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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