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CJP's Saurav Das praises Sonia Gandhi's book

Wed, 11 November 2026
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Cockroach Janta Party's Saurav Das on Tuesday welcomed the release of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', describing her journey as extraordinary and praising her as an epitome of strength.

Das said he had purchased the book after learning about its release and was looking forward to reading it.

"I think many people across the country, including me, were looking forward to reading this book. So, I also bought the book, and I am really looking forward to reading it," he said.

Das said Sonia Gandhi had endured a lot over the years and had remained a pillar of strength for many people.

"Regardless of which ideology you belong to or which political party you are part of, you will remember that Sonia Gandhi ji has played a significant role in this country and in its development," he said.

He also highlighted her leadership of the Congress, describing it as the country's largest principal political party.


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