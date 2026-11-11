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Cat found hanging from tree, locals suspect witchcraft

Wed, 11 November 2026
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12:30
IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
The Sarvashri Nagar area under Hudkeshwar police station limits in Nagpur saw a bizarre sight of a dead cat suspended from a tree with a rope on November 8, Sunday.

Locals suspect it was part of a witchcraft ritual, but the police have ruled it out. 

A local resident at informed Rashmi Shekhar Masram (33), a volunteer with the Save Speechless Organisation, about the cat hanging from a tree.

Masram took the cat to the District Veterinary Hospital where it was declared dead due to asphyxiation.

An FIR was registered against an unidentified person under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act among other provisions

The police is investigating the case to identify the person.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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