Can't go a day without dal-chawal: Sonia

16:36

Food has been an important part of Sonia Gandhi's life, even playing a role in her love story with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Recalling how the two first met, she said she was looking for a good meal when she met Rajiv and eventually fell in love with him.



In a video filmed before Diwali with daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and granddaughter Miraya Vadra at 1, Safdarjung Road, Sonia spoke about her favourite dishes, her gradual fondness for Indian food and the place food holds in her life.



She said she particularly enjoys Bengali and Gujarati cuisine, including food from Surat. Her list of favourites also includes Kashmiri kofta, haakh, kebabs, chicken tikka, tandoori chicken and dal makhani.



"I love Indian food. Bengali food I love. Believe it or not, I love Gujarati food from Surat," she said in the video shared on her X and Instagram accounts.



Getting used to Indian food, however, took her some time after she arrived in the country. "It was difficult for me to enjoy Indian food right at the beginning. I didn't know how to cook when I came, but slowly I learnt," she said.



For Sonia, though, nothing quite matches the comfort of a simple meal of dal chawal. Priyanka pointed out that it is cooked at home every day, prompting her mother to reveal that there has been little variation in the choice of dal over the years.



"From the day I came to this house, till today, the only dal that is cooked is arhar ki dal, no other dal," Sonia said.



Priyanka also recalled that her mother used to prepare the Gujarati snack khandvi.



Sonia spoke fondly of her mother-in-law, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, saying she was not much of a cook but had a keen understanding of food and knew exactly what was needed to improve a dish.



In her post accompanying the video, Sonia reflected on how food had shaped her journey in India and brought back memories of meeting Rajiv.



"Food has always had a special place in my story. It was while looking for a good meal that I met Rajiv, and fell in love," she wrote.



She added that her introduction to India had also come through its food, with its extraordinary variety initially leaving her amazed and the spices taking some getting used to.



"Years later, India came to me the same way, one meal at a time. At first the variety amazed me and the spice scared me. Now dal chawal is the taste of home, and I can't go a day without it," she said.