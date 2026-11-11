Bursting of firecrackers for reel sets sugarcane field ablaze in Nanded

19:55

A sugarcane crop across four acres was reduced to ashes in Nanded district after a group of youngsters burst firecrackers nearby for making a reel, police said on Wednesday.



The incident took place at Maralak village on Tuesday.



As per the complaint filed at Limbgaon police station, the youngsters had arrived from outside to shoot a reel for social media, an official said.



As they set off fireworks adjacent to Manikrao Shinde's farm, sparks started a fire which engulfed the standing crop.



Local farmers demanded strict police action against those responsible.



Shinde also appealed to the state government to provide compensation to him.



Police have conducted a panchnama or spot inspection of the damage and further probe was underway, the police official said.