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Bursting of firecrackers for reel sets sugarcane field ablaze in Nanded

Wed, 11 November 2026
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19:55
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A sugarcane crop across four acres was reduced to ashes in Nanded district after a group of youngsters burst firecrackers nearby for making a reel, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Maralak village on Tuesday.

As per the complaint filed at Limbgaon police station, the youngsters had arrived from outside to shoot a reel for social media, an official said.

As they set off fireworks adjacent to Manikrao Shinde's farm, sparks started a fire which engulfed the standing crop.

Local farmers demanded strict police action against those responsible.

Shinde also appealed to the state government to provide compensation to him.

Police have conducted a panchnama or spot inspection of the damage and further probe was underway, the police official said.

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