Bihar again! Gang-rape survivor thrown off roof

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A 30-year-old gang-rape survivor was allegedly thrown off the roof of a building by a neighbour in Bihar's Begusarai district, prompting police to arrest the accused on Wednesday.The injured woman was taken to Sadar Hospital in Begusarai. Police said they arrested her neighbour, Bhongal Kumar, based on her statement.A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.The woman's family alleged that they had been facing pressure to withdraw the gang-rape case filed in June. They claimed Tuesday's attack was part of an attempt to intimidate them into dropping the case.The woman was allegedly raped by five men on June 11 when she stepped out of her house to relieve herself. During her treatment, doctors reportedly recovered a cartridge-like object, a stone and a piece of wood from her private parts, police said.All five accused in the gang-rape case have been arrested.Her family also alleged that some of the accused had entered her house around three months earlier and attempted to sexually assault her.