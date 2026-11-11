Assam Cracks Down On Poachers

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IMAGE: Suspected poachers from the Hatishal area of Teok in Jorhat district. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Assam Tribune/Sabir Nishat

-- SABIR NISHAT





Nine suspected poachers have been arrested in two separate operations in Assam's Sonitpur and Jorhat districts, with forest officials recovering firearms, ammunition and sharp weapons.One of the suspects sustained injuries after being attacked by a rhinoceros during the operation in Jorhat.In Sonitpur district, forest officials arrested five suspected poachers from the remote Gelgeli forest area inside the Sonai-Rupai wildlife sanctuary.A homemade gun and several sharp weapons were recovered from their possession, sources said.In an operation in Jorhat district, forest officials arrested four suspected rhino poachers from the Hatishal area of Teok.One of the suspects was injured after a rhinoceros attacked him during the operation.A forest official said the suspects had been camping in the area for several days, triggering concern among local residents over their presence in a wildlife habitat frequented by elephants, tigers, deer and rhinos.Two rifles and live ammunition were recovered during the operation.Forest officials suspect that the arrested men may be part of a larger network.Assam Forest Ministerreiterated the state government's commitment to protecting the one-horned rhinoceros and combating wildlife crime.