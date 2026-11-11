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8 held after Tiger found dead in Maharashtra reserve

Wed, 11 November 2026
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16:01
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
A tiger has been found dead in Maharashtra's Nawegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in a suspected case of electrocution.

Forest authorities have detained a farmer, whose farm is adjacent to the reserve's core boundary, and seven other persons. 

The tiger, identified as T-39 and aged around 4, was found dead with burn marks, adjacent to a farm near Bodunda village in the reserve's Thadezari beat in Gondia district.

NNTR deputy field director Pritamsingh Kodape informed that the tiger is suspected to have died of electrocution. 

It is suspected that the farmer laid a live wire near his field, resulting in the tiger getting caught in it.

Officials suspect that the farmer along with others moved the carcass and dumped it in the core forest area of the reserve.

Maharashtra has several tiger reserves, including Tadoba-Andhari, Melghat, Sahyadri and Nawegaon-Nagzira.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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