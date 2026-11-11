4 juvelines held for stabbing, killing man with bricks

14:56

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The incident happened due to an an altercation in outernorth Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.



The police informed that the four minors have been apprehended and murder weapon recovered.



The incident took place on November 9 when Roshan Shah was attacked by the four juveniles with bricks and a knife following a minor dispute.



The police found Shah in a pool of blood and was rushed to the BSA Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.



An eyewitness identified the assailants for the police. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events.



-- REDIFF NEWS

Four juveniles aged between 15 and 17 have been apprehended after a 24-year-old man was allegedly thrashed with bricks and stabbed to death