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4 Indian seafarers stranded in Saudi after dispute with employer

Wed, 11 November 2026
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Four Indian crew members of a ship, who got stranded in Saudi Arabia following a dispute with their employer, will be flying back home after being assisted by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

The Indian Embassy, in a social media post, said that it successfully assisted the four Indian crew members who will be flying to India after completing their sign-off formalities.

"We thank the Saudi authorities for their support and wish the crew members a happy reunion with their families!" the embassy said in a post on X.

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