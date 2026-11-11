4 Indian seafarers stranded in Saudi after dispute with employer

23:35

Four Indian crew members of a ship, who got stranded in Saudi Arabia following a dispute with their employer, will be flying back home after being assisted by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.



The Indian Embassy, in a social media post, said that it successfully assisted the four Indian crew members who will be flying to India after completing their sign-off formalities.



"We thank the Saudi authorities for their support and wish the crew members a happy reunion with their families!" the embassy said in a post on X.