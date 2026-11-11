35 Couples Tie Knot At Mass Marriage Ceremony In Srinagar

13:58

Photograph: Umar Ganie





The organisers said such initiatives encourage people to adopt simple and dignified wedding ceremonies instead of spending excessively on marriage celebrations. They also provide a platform for supporting young couples and ensuring that financial constraints do not become an obstacle to marriage.



The Hajj House premises witnessed a gathering of families and guests who came together to bless the newly married couples and share in their happiness. The ceremony was conducted in a traditional and dignified atmosphere, with prayers and good wishes for the couples' happy and prosperous married lives.



The event concluded with prayers and blessings for the newly married couples as they embarked on a new chapter of their lives.





-- UMAR GANIE

In a gesture aimed at promoting social harmony and making marriage ceremonies affordable for economically weaker sections of society, a mass marriage ceremony involving 35 couples was organised by the Al-Noor Trust, Bemina, at the Hajj House in Srinagar.The ceremony brought together 35 couples who exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their family members, relatives, well-wishers and other guests.