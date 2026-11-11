Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

35 Couples Tie Knot At Mass Marriage Ceremony In Srinagar

Wed, 11 November 2026
Share:
13:58
Photograph: Umar Ganie
Photograph: Umar Ganie
In a gesture aimed at promoting social harmony and making marriage ceremonies affordable for economically weaker sections of society, a mass marriage ceremony involving 35 couples was organised by the Al-Noor Trust, Bemina, at the Hajj House in Srinagar.

The ceremony brought together 35 couples who exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their family members, relatives, well-wishers and other guests. 

The organisers said such initiatives encourage people to adopt simple and dignified wedding ceremonies instead of spending excessively on marriage celebrations. They also provide a platform for supporting young couples and ensuring that financial constraints do not become an obstacle to marriage.

The Hajj House premises witnessed a gathering of families and guests who came together to bless the newly married couples and share in their happiness. The ceremony was conducted in a traditional and dignified atmosphere, with prayers and good wishes for the couples' happy and prosperous married lives.

The event concluded with prayers and blessings for the newly married couples as they embarked on a new chapter of their lives.

-- UMAR GANIE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar again! Gang-rape survivor thrown off roof
LIVE! Bihar again! Gang-rape survivor thrown off roof

So what if pollution has increased?: Yogi on Diwali crackers
So what if pollution has increased?: Yogi on Diwali crackers

Defending the celebrations, the chief minister said people had done the right thing by celebrating Diwali with fireworks and enthusiasm.

Hijack note found in washroom of Kol-Mum Air India flight
Hijack note found in washroom of Kol-Mum Air India flight

A Mumbai-bound Air India flight was moved to an isolation bay at Kolkata airport after a hijack threat note was found in its washroom on Wednesday morning. All 105 passengers were deboarded as security agencies initiated checks.

Why are people calling Dadi thief?: Young Rahul asked Sonia
Why are people calling Dadi thief?: Young Rahul asked Sonia

Sonia Gandhi's memoir, "Belonging: A Journey Of Love," recounts a poignant incident from Rahul Gandhi's seventh birthday in 1977, shortly after Indira Gandhi's electoral defeat. Most of his friends skipped the celebration, offering Rahul...

Hockey Legend M M Somaya's Stolen Olympic Gold Medal Recovered
Hockey Legend M M Somaya's Stolen Olympic Gold Medal Recovered

Indian hockey great M M Somaya's 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal, along with other valuables, has been recovered by Bengaluru Police after being stolen from his residence. Somaya expressed immense gratitude, stating he felt like he had...