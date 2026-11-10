Woman sexually harassed onboard train in Keralam

14:45

A 25-year-old woman was sexually harassed by a man aboard the Malabar Express on Tuesday and was beaten up when she threatened to report him to the police.



An officer of Thampanoor Railway police station here said that the 39-year-old accused was arrested and will be booked for the offences under sections 74(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75(sexual harassment), 115(voluntarily causing hurt) and 125 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.



The police said that the woman boarded the train from Chirayinkeezhu as usual on her way to work in Thiruvananthapuram city and the man kept touching her inappropriately throughout the journey.



Initially she thought it was due to the crowd of passengers, but later she objected to his behaviour, police said.



While she was getting off at the Pettah railway station, she told the accused that she would report him to the police.