Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Woman sexually harassed onboard train in Keralam

Tue, 10 November 2026
Share:
14:45
image
A 25-year-old woman was sexually harassed by a man aboard the Malabar Express on Tuesday and was beaten up when she threatened to report him to the police.

An officer of Thampanoor Railway police station here said that the 39-year-old accused was arrested and will be booked for the offences under sections 74(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75(sexual harassment), 115(voluntarily causing hurt) and 125 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police said that the woman boarded the train from Chirayinkeezhu as usual on her way to work in Thiruvananthapuram city and the man kept touching her inappropriately throughout the journey.

Initially she thought it was due to the crowd of passengers, but later she objected to his behaviour, police said.

While she was getting off at the Pettah railway station, she told the accused that she would report him to the police.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman sexually harassed onboard train in Keralam
LIVE! Woman sexually harassed onboard train in Keralam

SC sounds alarm over rising vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR
SC sounds alarm over rising vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has mandated urgent action from Delhi and three neighbouring states (Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana) to tackle the sharp increase in vehicular emissions contributing to air pollution in the National Capital Region....

'Old habits...': Sonia's revealing account of Clinton in India
'Old habits...': Sonia's revealing account of Clinton in India

Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey Of Love" shares personal anecdotes about her interactions with prominent world figures. She recounts observing Bill Clinton's behaviour at a reception, Nicolas Sarkozy's open discussions about...

Don't Expect Trump To Be Nice To India
Don't Expect Trump To Be Nice To India

Trump seems to have made up his mind that a pliant Pakistan will be more useful than India.We cannot expect a change in Trump's policy towards India in his post midterm poll tenure as America's president, observes Ambassador T N...

France blames Iran for 'unprecedented' cyberattack
France blames Iran for 'unprecedented' cyberattack

French authorities have formally accused Iran of orchestrating an "unprecedented" cyberattack campaign targeting supermarket refrigeration networks across the country, causing massive food spoilage and equipment fires, and are now...