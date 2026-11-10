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Will eat poha, then rock the show: Diljit on Indore concert amid security concerns

Tue, 10 November 2026
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Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh/File image
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh/File image
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh on Tuesday dismissed speculation surrounding his Indore concert, asserting that the show will go on as scheduled.

The Indore concert, scheduled to take place at C21 Estate on November 15, will be the second stop of Dosanjh's Aura India tour. 

The event faced security concerns last week after three schools and the Indore Mayor's Secretariat received bomb-threat emails referring to the concert, prompting a cybercrime investigation.

Dosanjh on Tuesday held a Instagram Live session where he was asked about the Indore concert by one of the fans. 

To this, the singer replied, "We are coming to Indore on 15 November. There has been a lot of news. A lot of channels had fun with it, they added a lot of masala, spices and relished showing the news. 

"No matter what they say, I am coming to Indore on the 15th. First we will eat poha, 101 per cent and then, with that energy, we will rock the show. You don't need to worry or listen to any reports," he added.

According to police, the emails, written in Punjabi, were sent to the three schools, threatening their management with bomb blasts and warning them against sending students to the concert.

Bomb disposal squads searched all three schools, but found no explosives, said additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotiya.

The office of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava also received a similar threat email linked to Dosanjh's upcoming concert, and the matter was being investigated, Dandotiya said.

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