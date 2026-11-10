Want Sonia's memoir? Blinkit promises it in 8 minutes

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Published by HarperCollins India, the memoir became available from 10 am on Tuesday at select bookstores and retail outlets, including Bahrisons and Midland in Delhi, Higginbothams in Chennai and Crossword outlets across several states.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's newly released memoir,, has appeared on Blinkit with a listed price of Rs 849, highlighting how instant-delivery platforms are extending their reach beyond groceries and everyday essentials into books and publishing.Blinkit's online catalogue lists the hardcover memoir at Rs 849, against a printed price of Rs 1,299, a discount of about 35 per cent.The quick-commerce platform's publicly indexed catalogue showed an estimated delivery time of eight minutes for the book in Central Delhi, although listings in some other locations, including parts of South Delhi, carried an 'Out of Stock - Coming Soon' status.In contrast, Amazon.in showed delivery estimates of up to 48 hours, highlighting the potential speed advantage of quick-commerce platforms in fulfilling demand for newly released titles.The listing coincides with the book's official release across India.