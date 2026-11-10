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US mid-term polls internal matter, may not hit ties: India

Tue, 10 November 2026
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The US mid-term elections were an internal matter of the country and are unlikely to impact ties between New Delhi and Washington, the mnistry of external affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the India-US partnership enjoys strong bipartisan support in Washington and both sides remain committed to further expanding it.

"The mid-term elections are an internal matter of the US. I have no specific comment on them, beyond underlining that the India-US relationship enjoys strong bipartisan support," Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing.

"We continue to work to further strengthen our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US," he added, responding to a question.

The remarks were New Delhi's first response following the outcome of the US mid-term polls that saw severe drubbing of the Republican party.

The mid-term elections saw the Democratic Party register a resounding victory, taking control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The results were largely viewed as a reflection of voter frustration with the administration, particularly over surging gas prices triggered by conflict in the Middle East.

Jaiswal did not respond directly to a question on whether the Quad Leaders' Summit will be held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit this month in Manila.

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