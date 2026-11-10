Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

US court summons Ajit Doval, India rejects charges

Tue, 10 November 2026
Share:
21:09
image
India on Tuesday dismissed as "fabricated and malicious" allegations levelled against national security adviser Ajit Doval and former R&AW chief Samant Goel in a civil lawsuit filed by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a US court.

New Delhi's remarks came after the US state department said it delivered through a diplomatic note to the Indian side the summonses issued by the court to the officials in connection with the lawsuit.

"We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials. Also we reject the frivolous lawsuits. A request for serving of judicial documents in India can only be routed through India's designated central authority that is the Ministry of Law and Justice," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing.

The summonses were served through diplomatic channels to the Indian Embassy in Washington DC by the US department of state on October 9.

"The diplomatic note was signed on September 30, 2026, and delivered on October 9, 2026," the state department said.

Pannun, legal counsel for the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), filed the lawsuit seeking damages over an alleged plot to assassinate him.

He has accused the Indian officials of orchestrating the plot.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US court summons Ajit Doval, India rejects charges
LIVE! US court summons Ajit Doval, India rejects charges

No way Rajiv could have authorised anti-Sikh violence: Sonia
No way Rajiv could have authorised anti-Sikh violence: Sonia

In her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Sonia Gandhi describes the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a 'tragic and shameful' chapter. She asserts that Rajiv Gandhi, despite being thrust into a moment of governmental failure, was inherently...

SC sounds alarm over rising vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR
SC sounds alarm over rising vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has mandated urgent action from Delhi and three neighbouring states (Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana) to tackle the sharp increase in vehicular emissions contributing to air pollution in the National Capital Region....

'Biased entity': India slams USCIRF on gurdwara attack remarks
'Biased entity': India slams USCIRF on gurdwara attack remarks

India has strongly criticised the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), labelling it a "biased" entity with a "blatantly political agenda." This comes after two senior USCIRF officials raised concerns about alleged...

Bunker Roy: In Celebration of Simple Joys
Bunker Roy: In Celebration of Simple Joys

In a life fully and adventurously lived, Bunker Roy creatively defied many conventions and opened paths for subsequent generations to follow.Long before the term 'social entrepreneur' was coined, Bunker innovated empowering social...