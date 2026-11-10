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UP cop attempts suicide over seized firecrackers

Tue, 10 November 2026
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A 33-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police head constable allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance following a dispute with his seniors over seized firecrackers on Diwali night, police said.

Head constable Vishal Singh, posted at the Nichlaul police station, was found unconscious on the police station premises late on Sunday night.

He was initially taken to a government hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Maharajganj. His condition is said to be improving.

Before the incident, Singh had shared a note as his WhatsApp status, accusing Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Rai and other personnel of harassing him over the seized firecrackers, police said on Monday.

In the note, Singh alleged that around 40 per cent of the seized firecrackers had been taken away and some of the remaining stock was handed over to an accused, identified as Kausman Ali, allegedly under pressure from the SHO.

He further claimed that he was humiliated by being accused of stealing the firecrackers.

In his note, the head constable named Rai, constables Manish Singh and Anand Singh, BJP MLA Premsagar Patel, Vishal Yadav, Bholu Yadav and Alok Sharma, accusing them of harassment.

Singh also claimed that a policeman, Vishal Sharma, had recorded a video of the alleged distribution of firecrackers on his mobile phone, police said.

The allegations are yet to be independently verified, and the versions of the persons named in the note were not immediately available.

Circle Officer (Nichlaul) Ravindra Kumar Singh said the head constable had been under mental distress and that an investigation was underway.

"Further action will be taken after completion of the inquiry," he said.

No response could be obtained from Premsagar Patel, the BJP MLA from Siswa assembly constituency in Maharajganj.

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