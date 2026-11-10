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Two-member US team visits India for talks on trade, customs

Tue, 10 November 2026
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22:43
Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters
Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters
A two-member team of US officials visited India this month for talks on trade and customs facilitation issues, an official said on Tuesday.

The official said that both sides are in regular touch on the trade pact.

India and the US have finalised the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement in February. However, changes in the tariff landscape have led to further negotiations on the agreement.

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