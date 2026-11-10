Two shot dead by village head over gambling dispute in UP

16:13

A man was killed and another injured after a village head allegedly opened fire during a dispute while gambling in Gazipur, the police said on Tuesday.



The incident took place in Pasipurwa locality of Mohav village under the Ghazipur Kotwali police station area on Monday night, superintendent of police Vinay Kumar Singh said.



Some people were gambling when Sanjay Bind, the pradhan of Fakhrabad village, arrived there with two to three associates and joined the game, Singh said.



A dispute broke out during the game and Bind allegedly opened fire with a pistol. One bullet hit Surendra Ram (28), a resident of Islamabad, in the leg, while another struck Ajay Pasi (28), a resident of Mohav, in the abdomen, the SP said.



Pasi died during treatment and Ram has been hospitalised, the officer said.



Singh said he and other officials inspected the spot. The accused fled after the incident and efforts are underway to trace him.