Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Too young, had 3-month-old baby': Sonia Gandhi details Maneka's exit in memoir

Tue, 10 November 2026
Share:
13:12
Maneka Gandhi/File image/ANI Photo
Maneka Gandhi/File image/ANI Photo
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi highlighted that Maneka Gandhi was very motivated to secure a political position in the party following the death of her husband Sanjay Gandhi, but former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi refused as Maneka was too young for a major leadership role and needed to focus on raising her infant son. 

In Belonging: A Journey of Love, Sonia Gandhi revealed that Maneka Gandhi's mother repeatedly urged the Congress party members to demand a political position for her daughter, following the death of Sanjay Gandhi. 

Indira Gandhi refused the demands, stating that there would be enough time to fulfil political dreams. 

"Maneka's mother was believed to be encouraging those in the Congress Party who'd been personally loyal to Sanjay to demand a political position for his widow. Perhaps they feared being sidelined in the party and losing the power they had when Sanjay was alive. Within a week of his death, a senior and respected journalist close to Maneka and her mother had written of her in his column as the only possible inheritor of the Sanjay cult figure," the Congress leader said in the memoir. 

"Clearly a plan was afoot. But Mrs Gandhi felt that at twenty-three Maneka was still too young and immature to be given a leadership role. Besides, she had a three-month-old baby and would need to be with the little one; she should be patient; there would be enough time later to fulfil her political ambitions. But it became clear that she had her sights set elsewhere," she said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Old habits...': Sonia's candid take on Clinton's India trip
LIVE! 'Old habits...': Sonia's candid take on Clinton's India trip

'Surrender to Iran's 7 conditions': Tehran after Trump's call
'Surrender to Iran's 7 conditions': Tehran after Trump's call

Iran's powerful secretary of the supreme national security council Major General Mohsen Rezaei has issued a warning to the US after Donald Trump indicated that the war is unlikely to resume.

Don't Expect Trump To Be Nice To India
Don't Expect Trump To Be Nice To India

Trump seems to have made up his mind that a pliant Pakistan will be more useful than India.We cannot expect a change in Trump's policy towards India in his post midterm poll tenure as America's president, observes Ambassador T N...

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Hamilton called off due to rain
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Hamilton called off due to rain

The third One-Day International between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton was called off due to persistent rain, with India leading the five-match series 2-0. Despite Shubman Gill winning the toss and opting to bowl, play...

From 'theek hai' to firm no: Why Sonia refused to be PM
From 'theek hai' to firm no: Why Sonia refused to be PM

Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" reveals the intense internal conflict and family opposition behind her decision to decline the prime minister's post in 2004. Despite initial rejection, then a hesitant acceptance...