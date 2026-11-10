'Too young, had 3-month-old baby': Sonia Gandhi details Maneka's exit in memoir





"Clearly a plan was afoot. But Mrs Gandhi felt that at twenty-three Maneka was still too young and immature to be given a leadership role. Besides, she had a three-month-old baby and would need to be with the little one; she should be patient; there would be enough time later to fulfil her political ambitions. But it became clear that she had her sights set elsewhere," she said.

Indira Gandhi refused the demands, stating that there would be enough time to fulfil political dreams."Maneka's mother was believed to be encouraging those in the Congress Party who'd been personally loyal to Sanjay to demand a political position for his widow. Perhaps they feared being sidelined in the party and losing the power they had when Sanjay was alive. Within a week of his death, a senior and respected journalist close to Maneka and her mother had written of her in his column as the only possible inheritor of the Sanjay cult figure," the Congress leader said in the memoir.