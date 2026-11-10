'Too young, had 3-month-old baby': Sonia Gandhi details Maneka's exit in memoir

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi highlighted that Maneka Gandhi was very motivated to secure a political position in the party following the death of her husband Sanjay Gandhi, but former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi refused as Maneka was too young for a major leadership role and needed to focus on raising her infant son.
In Belonging: A Journey of Love
, Sonia Gandhi revealed that Maneka Gandhi's mother repeatedly urged the Congress party members to demand a political position for her daughter, following the death of Sanjay Gandhi.
Indira Gandhi refused the demands, stating that there would be enough time to fulfil political dreams.
"Maneka's mother was believed to be encouraging those in the Congress Party who'd been personally loyal to Sanjay to demand a political position for his widow. Perhaps they feared being sidelined in the party and losing the power they had when Sanjay was alive. Within a week of his death, a senior and respected journalist close to Maneka and her mother had written of her in his column as the only possible inheritor of the Sanjay cult figure," the Congress leader said in the memoir.
"Clearly a plan was afoot. But Mrs Gandhi felt that at twenty-three Maneka was still too young and immature to be given a leadership role. Besides, she had a three-month-old baby and would need to be with the little one; she should be patient; there would be enough time later to fulfil her political ambitions. But it became clear that she had her sights set elsewhere," she said.