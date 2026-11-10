Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

TN court declines to grant bail to DMK ex-minister Anbil Mahesh in school scam

Tue, 10 November 2026
Share:
13:42
image
A court in Chennai on Tuesday declined to grant bail to former DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held in the alleged cash for approvals of private schools scam.

Judge, special court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act L S Sathiyamurthy dismissed the Dravidian party leader's petition seeking bail.

After the Madras high court dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Poyyamozhi, the police arrested him on October 26, 2026.

The Madras high court had dismissed Anbil's advance bail plea in the graft case against him, holding that he faces the accusation of having received money from school managements for "party fund" and its "final destination" cannot be unearthed unless he is interrogated under custody.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman sexually harassed onboard train in Keralam
LIVE! Woman sexually harassed onboard train in Keralam

SC sounds alarm over rising vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR
SC sounds alarm over rising vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has mandated urgent action from Delhi and three neighbouring states (Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana) to tackle the sharp increase in vehicular emissions contributing to air pollution in the National Capital Region....

'Old habits...': Sonia's revealing account of Clinton in India
'Old habits...': Sonia's revealing account of Clinton in India

Sonia Gandhi's memoir "Belonging: A Journey Of Love" shares personal anecdotes about her interactions with prominent world figures. She recounts observing Bill Clinton's behaviour at a reception, Nicolas Sarkozy's open discussions about...

Don't Expect Trump To Be Nice To India
Don't Expect Trump To Be Nice To India

Trump seems to have made up his mind that a pliant Pakistan will be more useful than India.We cannot expect a change in Trump's policy towards India in his post midterm poll tenure as America's president, observes Ambassador T N...

France blames Iran for 'unprecedented' cyberattack
France blames Iran for 'unprecedented' cyberattack

French authorities have formally accused Iran of orchestrating an "unprecedented" cyberattack campaign targeting supermarket refrigeration networks across the country, causing massive food spoilage and equipment fires, and are now...