TN court declines to grant bail to DMK ex-minister Anbil Mahesh in school scam

13:42

A court in Chennai on Tuesday declined to grant bail to former DMK minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi held in the alleged cash for approvals of private schools scam.



Judge, special court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act L S Sathiyamurthy dismissed the Dravidian party leader's petition seeking bail.



After the Madras high court dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by Poyyamozhi, the police arrested him on October 26, 2026.



The Madras high court had dismissed Anbil's advance bail plea in the graft case against him, holding that he faces the accusation of having received money from school managements for "party fund" and its "final destination" cannot be unearthed unless he is interrogated under custody.