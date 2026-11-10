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TN CM Vijay convenes crucial meet of TVK MLAs

Tue, 10 November 2026
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16:27
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay
Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder C Joseph Vijay summoned his party legislators to Chennai for an emergency consultative meeting, party sources said on Tuesday.

The high-level meeting scheduled to take place at the TVK party headquarters in Panaiyur, here on Nov 11, will be chaired by CM Vijay. 

Party general secretary and Minister N Anand and other senior leaders would participate in the meeting that has been called amidst growing political pressure and scrutiny over the conduct of certain legislators, which the leadership fears could undermine the public standing of the six-month-old government. 

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