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Three workers suffocate to death at Tata plant in TN

Tue, 10 November 2026
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18:06
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Three contract workers suffocated to death while cleaning a wastewater treatment tank at the Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) facility in Hosur in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased --  Kaveri (30) of Hosur, alongside B Akmal (28) and M Sarathi Kumar (28), both hailing from Dharmapuri district -- were exposed to lethal poisonous fumes and severe oxygen depletion while desilting an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) storage tank on Monday evening.

According to police, Akmal initially peered into the tank to inspect it, only to collapse immediately from gas exposure. 

Attempting a rescue, Kaveri directed Sarathi Kumar to check on their fallen colleague, but he fainted upon entry. 

Kaveri then rushed inside the enclosure himself, succumbing to the toxic atmosphere moments later.

A fourth crew member who observed the tragedy unfold alerted nearby staff. 

Rescuers pulled all three individuals from the tank and rushed them to a private hospital in Hosur, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The remains were subsequently transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Krishnagiri for post-mortem examinations.

Visiting the site to inspect safety protocols, Krishnagiri district collector C Dinesh Kumar confirmed that asphyxiation during sludge removal was the primary cause of death. 

He announced that a comprehensive inquiry has been launched into the breach of safety regulations at the plant, which manufactures and assembles components for Apple iPhones.

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