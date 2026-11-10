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Sonia Gandhi's Belonging: 'Riveting Story'

Tue, 10 November 2026
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IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi's book Belonging: A Journey of Love goes on sale at New Delhi's Bahrisons Booksellers, November 10, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi's book Belonging: A Journey of Love goes on sale at New Delhi's Bahrisons Booksellers, November 10, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Our dear colleague Sheela Bhatt notes this about Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging:

'The writing of memoirs is never an easy job.

Sonia Gandhi is lucky that she got able hands that took care of making of her atamkatha. She has thanked many for it. In this order : Manjulika Suman Dubey (her closest and dearest friend) Her children:

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

 Her two sisters: Younger sister Nadia. Older sister Anouchka  

Suman Dubey (senior Journalist and a closest family friend) 

Famous and powerful personality of the world of publishing: Agent David Godwin

Late Patrick French (author, historian and editor of her book in an initial stage) 

Robin Desser  (Editor who replaced French due to his untimely demise)
Nilanjana Roy
(Publisher) Diana Miller  (Knopf) 

Books referred by Sonia Gandhi:
Books written on Indira Gandhi by Emmanuel Pouchpadass and Professor P N Dhar, Pupil Jayakar and Uma Vasudev'.

**********

'Quick glance at Belonging suggests it's indeed a riveting story. 

The book is written with certain kind of sensitive language. The publication won't help her politically because India of 1965, when she fell for first-sight-love with Rajiv Gandhi, was a different India. Her book will consolidate 'the Gandhi dynasty' tag on her and her family. What Narendra Modi alleges against the Gandhis that his struggle is aamdar versus khasdar will survive. 

If we keep aside real politics her story, her book is amazing and rich with small and big things of her life. I liked narration of her father's anger when he heard she is in love with Rajiv. 

When she introduces senior Congress members with whom she has been working since 90s readers will notice 'cold but objective' assessment. Don't take my take as final as I haven't read all chapters fully, yet. 

From a reluctant Italian lady in the PM's home to claim she belongs to India is a story worth reading. Her account of Punjab and other political events are, obviously, HER version as seen by her family. It sounds incomplete and it's silent on many serious questions. 

She has narrated in brief her meetings with Xi Jinping and Putin, too. Folks, if you are objective and interested in contemporary India go and buy Belonging.'

-- REDIFF NEWS

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