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Shutdown in Kargil against LAHDC polls in winter

Tue, 10 November 2026
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Kargil region in Ladakh on Tuesday observed a complete shutdown, demanding that the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections being held in winter months be deferred and the recently concluded delimitation exercise be reviewed.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic remained thin on roads across Kargil. 

Security was strengthened with additional deployment of police personnel in various areas as a precautionary measure.

Representatives of various political and religious organisations, trade bodies and civil society groups under the banner of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Monday announced the shutdown and a candlelight "Save Democracy" march against the proposed timing of the hill council elections, delimitation irregularities and "erosion of democratic rights" in the Union territory.

Ladakh Lok Sabha member Mohmad Haneefa on Saturday wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on the matter.

Haneefa said Ladakh's unique geographical and weather conditions, particularly in Kargil and Leh districts, posed serious challenges to voters during winter.

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