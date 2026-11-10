Rajnath Raises US' F-16 Package For Pakistan With Hegseth

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'India sees a clear double standard. While the United States has applied intense pressure on Iran over a nuclear programme that has not yet produced a weapon, it is simultaneously sustaining and upgrading a Pakistani F-16 fleet that American agencies themselves have long viewed as nuclear capable and that is primarily oriented against India,' Balakrishnan told the South China Morning Post.



The US package would sharply improve the F-16 jets' survivability, situational awareness and precision navigation, Balakrishnan said, adding, 'In practical terms, it keeps a dual-capable fleet combat-ready and harder to intercept, thus strengthening Pakistan's air-delivered nuclear option against India even if the warheads themselves remain unchanged.'





-- REDIFF NEWS

Defence Ministerraised concerns about the US' F-16 package for Pakistan with US Secretary of Warwhen they met at the ASEAN defence ministers meeting in Cebu, the Philippines, last month.The US' $686 million package will extend the operational life of Pakistan's 70 F-16 jets to 2040.'The upgrade does not hand Pakistan a new nuclear bomb, but it meaningfully extends and modernises the very platforms that US intelligence has long assessed as part of Pakistan's nuclear 'delivery options',', an analyst at the New Delhi-based think-tank Indic Researchers Forum, toldof thenewspaper.