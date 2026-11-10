Punjab records 198 fresh farm fires

12:55

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Punjab saw 198 fresh farm fire incidents on Monday, taking the cumulative count to 4,657, with Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Sangrur districts accounting for maximum number of such cases.



Many farmers continue to ignore government advisories to stop crop burning residue.



According to the official data, the highest number of farm fires were reported in Tarn Taran at 659, followed by Ferozepur at 621, Sangrur 508, Bathinda 412, Patiala 299 and Amritsar 247.



Fines amounting to Rs 72.85 lakh have been imposed as environmental compensation in 1,442 cases so far. Of the total fine, Rs 33.60 lakh has been recovered so far.



The data also showed that 938 FIRs were registered against farm fire incidents during this period under Section 223 (disobedience of order promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



State authorities have also marked 1,150 red entries, 310 in Tarn Taran and 192 in Ferozepur, in land records of farmers who burnt crop residues.



A red entry bars farmers from getting loans against their farmland or selling it.