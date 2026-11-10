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President Trump nominates Natalie Baker as next US ambassador to Pakistan

Tue, 10 November 2026
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President Donald Trump has nominated Natalie Baker to be the next US ambassador to Pakistan, paving the way for the appointment of a permanent envoy to Islamabad after a gap of nearly two years, it emerged on Tuesday.

Baker is currently serving as charge d'affaires at the US embassy in Islamabad. She assumed the role in January 2025, following the departure of then-ambassador Donald Armin Blome.

The White House, in a statement, said the nomination has been submitted to the US Senate, whose foreign relations committee will review it. If approved by the committee, the nomination will proceed to a vote by the full Senate.

Baker would be appointed as the US ambassador to Pakistan following the Senate's confirmation.

Earlier, she had arrived in Islamabad as deputy chief of mission in August 2024, according to details available on the embassy's website.

Prior to that, she served as the deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Doha from August 2021 to July 2024.

Baker was also deployed as the deputy chief of mission and charge d'affaires of the US Mission to Libya, deputy director of the Iran Regional Presence Office at the US consulate in Dubai and economic counsellor at the US embassy in Kuwait.

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