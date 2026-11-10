Online fraud involving siphoning of Rs 22 cr from bank accounts comes to light in TN

14:32

An online fraud involving the siphoning of Rs 22.10 crore from bank accounts in the state came to light, the police said on Tuesday.



Currently, efforts are underway to track the transactions and also check the involvement of local bank handlers or compromised credentials used to execute the transfers, police said.



The police suspect the involvement of an international cybercrime syndicate from Nigeria.



BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam claimed that this incident raised yet another set of serious questions about the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government's administrative oversight, accountability and preparedness.



"These are funds meant for rural development, essential services and public welfare. Money entrusted to the government for the benefit of ordinary citizens. How did cybercriminals allegedly penetrate government payment systems? How were transactions worth crores executed? Where were the security checks, financial controls and monitoring mechanisms?" Selvam said on X today.



Taking a dig at the ruling TVK, he said, "Every political party in the world has an IT wing. But Tamil Nadu seems to have witnessed something extraordinary. For the first time, an actor's fan club and its social media army have gone from trending hashtags to running a state government! Unfortunately, managing hashtags and managing a state are two very different things."