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'Old habits....': Sonia's candid take on Clinton's India trip

Tue, 10 November 2026
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Bill Clinton/File image
Bill Clinton/File image
The Monica Lewinsky scandal had subsided when Bill Clinton came to India in 2000 but "old habits die hard", says Sonia Gandhi in her memoir, recalling the then US president every now and then "surreptitiously sizing up the more striking women" at a reception.

The Clinton anecdote is among the many interactions with world leaders, including Princess Diana and Nicolas Sarkozy, Gandhi has recounted in her just released book Belonging: A Journey Of Love.

She talks at length about a reception then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee hosted in Clinton's honour.

"President Bill Clinton was staying at the Sheraton hotel with his daughter, Chelsea, and his delegation in 2000 when I called on him with our foreign minister. Friendly, informal, and exuding confidence, he appeared more keen to give us his own views and predictions about Kashmir- 'a nuclear flashpoint', in his words, 'one of the most dangerous places on earth'--than to pay attention to our point of view," she says in the book.

"The Monica Lewinsky scandal had subsided a little by then, but old habits die hard; at the reception held by Prime Minister Vaipayee in his honour, I noticed him every now and then surreptitiously sizing up the more striking women present," Gandhi says.

She also shares interesting anecdotes from then French president Nicolas Sarkozy's 2008 visit when he made a trip to India without his then partner Carla Bruni.

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