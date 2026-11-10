NSE unveils design mockup of new hq in Mumbai's BKC

14:11





The video of the proposed design shared by NSE points to the new structure having a public dropoff and a staff dropoff, public atrium and experience centre, listing hall, recreational spaces, VIP and general dining spaces.



NSE is currently located at Exchange Plaza in BKC, and it will move to plots C-81 and C-82 in Block G which were allotted to the exchange by the MMRDA on an 80-year lease.



There is no indication of when the move will take place, or what the expenditure involved is.



Netizens, however, have not responded favourably to the AI mockup video shared by NSE.



@saurabhjpr said, 'Being an architect, can firmly say the following: - Not a great design. - Poor site plan. - VERY poor walkthrough, full of shoddy AI work.'



@Consultjungle pointed out, 'Just to be clear, water around the building is actually a nallah not clean Blue river with boats.'



@dotpran said, 'An architectural competition would've been much better than choosing to stagnante with AHC,' while @dawnofmeow asked, 'What about the smell of gutter from the mithi river?'





-- REDIFF NEWS

The National Stock Exchange has offered an AI-generated design of its new headquaters.India's premier stock exchange has been planning to move to a new headquarters within Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex where it is currently located, as part of its expansion plans.In a post on X, NSE said the new design is by architect Hafeez Contractor.With the new look, NSE said the 'iconic structure aims at being a symbol of innovation, ambition and India's growing stature in global financial markets'.