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'No secretary of war...': Pete Hegseth dismisses impeachment move

Tue, 10 November 2026
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19:59
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth/Reuters/ANI Photo
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth/Reuters/ANI Photo
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday (local time) dismissed impeachment efforts against him, stating that "no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations."

Speaking at his first Pentagon press briefing in six months, Hegseth described the push as a "farce," "stunt," and a "political spectacle" driven by policy disagreements rather than constitutional high crimes, misdemeanours, treason, or bribery. He argued that attempting to oust him wrongly penalises troops and military leadership for legitimate operations.

He added that no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense in the 250-year history of the American Republic had ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations, as he defended his record amid impeachment efforts against him.

Addressing a press conference at the Pentagon, Hegseth cited military operations under former US presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, arguing that previous administrations had also undertaken military operations without their defence chiefs facing impeachment.

"In the 250 years of our American Republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations. And in our case, successful ones, at that. Not once. War Powers Resolution or not. Not under Reagan in Lebanon, not under Clinton in Kosovo, not under Obama in Iraq and Syria, not under Biden in Iraq and Syria. That's the standard. The history is clear and it's very straightforward," he said.

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