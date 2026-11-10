Nisha Bhagat death: National ST panel asks J'khand to submit report

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Tribal activist Nisha Kumari Bhagat (left)/Courtesy Facebook





Her parents have alleged a conspiracy behind her death and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.



In a notice to the Jharkhand chief secretary, director general of police and the Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP), the NCST said the panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the suicide of Nisha Bhagat, a tribal leader from Jharkhand, based on media reports.



"It has decided to conduct a probe into the matter. So, it is requested to submit information regarding the matter within 7 days of the receipt of this communication," the Commission said.



If a response is not received by the Commission within the stipulated period, it may issue a summons to the officials for appearance before the Commission, either in person or through a representative, the panel said in the notice.



Earlier on November 7, the National Commission for Women also took suo motu cognisance of the case and directed the authorities to ensure a time-bound investigation and submit a detailed action-taken report within seven days.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the death of tribal activist Nisha Kumari Bhagat, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Tuesday directed the Jharkhand government to submit information regarding the incident within seven days.Bhagat allegedly died by suicide on November 6 after going live on Facebook, accusing the JMM-led government in the state and land brokers of harassing her.