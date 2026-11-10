Metro services affected after passenger jumps onto tracks in Bengaluru

17:12

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Metro services were briefly affected on a section of the Purple Line on Tuesday after a passenger allegedly jumped onto the tracks at Vijayanagar metro station as a train was approaching the platform, officials said.



The incident was reported at around 1.31 pm, they said.



The Namma Metro Purple Line runs from Whitefield (Kadugodi) in the east to Challaghatta in the southwest.



"The station authorities immediately initiated emergency protocols, rescued the individual and rushed the passenger to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement.



To minimise inconvenience to the public while the safety and rescue operations were underway, truncated train services were operated on the unaffected sections of the Purple line between Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Whitefield (Kadugodi); and between Mysore Road and Challaghatta, it said.



Purple Line train operations were normalised from 1.58 pm onwards and metro services on the Green Line and Yellow Line were not affected, the BMRCL said.



"BMRCL deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to commuters, and thanks them for their cooperation and understanding," it added.