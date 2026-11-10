Man held for making objectionable social media remarks on Keralam ADGP

18:35

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for making objectionable comments against Keralam ADGP (law and order) P Vijayan on social media video of him returning from the home of the Cheranalloor road accident victim, the police said on Tuesday.



The man, identified as Rahul Raju, was arrested by Ernakulam rural district cyber crime police for his comments against additional director general of police (ADGP) P Vijayan, it said.



The comments were posted under a video of the ADGP returning from the house of the deceased in the Cheranalloor road accident.



Police, in a statement, claimed that the comments were made in a manner to create misunderstanding and hatred against the officer.



The accused was arrested after conducting an investigation on the instructions of Ernakulam rural district police chief K S Sudarshan.



The mobile phone of the accused was also taken into custody, the police said.