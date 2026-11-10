Kolkata cop suspended over 'derogatory' remarks against Bengal CM Adhikari

12:10

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari/File image

A Kolkata police inspector has been suspended for allegedly making derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the state government on social media, according to an order issued by the city police commissioner.



Inspector Ekhlaque Ahmed, who was in charge of the outpost at the Medical College, Kolkata, under the Central Division, was recently transferred to the first battalion of the city armed police.



He was placed under suspension with effect from November 9, the order said.



The suspension order, issued by police commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand, said his alleged remarks on a social media platform, indicating derogatory views about the West Bengal government, were "prejudicial in the interest of public service".



It also stated that his continuance in office pending an inquiry into his conduct was not considered appropriate.



During the suspension, Ahmed will receive half of his basic pay along with other admissible benefits as subsistence allowance, the order stated.